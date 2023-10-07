“Upcoming Tourist Season In Sikkim Uncertain Amid Connectivity Challenges After Flash Floods”: CM Tamang

NET Web Desk

In the wake of the recent flash floods in Sikkim, Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang has voiced uncertainty regarding the upcoming tourist season in the state due to the severe disruption in connectivity. The lack of stable communication and transportation options has raised concerns about the feasibility of the usual tourist footfall that Sikkim experiences, especially during the vibrant festival of Durga Puja.

“As of now, we cannot say anything in this regard till connectivity is restored. Since connectivity is in shambles, we cannot tell the tourists to come here. We will restore the connectivity here as soon as possible and then things will return to normalcy,” said CM Tamang.

Reportedly, the flash floods have particularly impacted the Teesta River basin region of the state, resulting in loss of lives and widespread property damage. The vital NH-10 route has suffered considerable damage at multiple points from Gangtok to Siliguri, disrupting transportation and necessitating re-routing to various destinations.

However, restoration efforts are actively underway to rehabilitate the affected areas and reinstate normalcy in the state.