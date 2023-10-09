Death Threats To Superstar Shah Rukh Khan, Y+ Security Imposed

NET Web Desk

Following his recent blockbusters Jawan and Pathaan, Superstar Shah Rukh Khan is now under Y+ security after receiving death threats.

Reportedly the threats were also broadcasted through social media and surfaced during the promotion of Pathaan.

With the enhanced security cover, Khan will be guarded by six police commandos from Maharashtra Police’s special protection unit, as per reports.

The Y+ security category entails the deployment of 11 security personnel, including six commandos, four police personnel and a traffic clearance vehicle. His residence, Mannat, will also be guarded by four policemen equipped with MP-5 machine guns, AK-47 assault rifles, and Glock pistols.

Earlier, Khan’s security consisted of two police constables but on Oct 5 the state home department issued an enhancement in his security notifying senior police officers and departments, including the Anti-Terrorism Squad.

Mention must be made that according to the Maharashtra government’s revised police protection policy of 2017, security is provided to private citizens facing legitimate life threats, who are required to either pay a fee in advance or deposit a bank guarantee for Mumbai Police protection.