Indian Students And Workers Seek Refuge In Bomb Shelters In Tel Aviv Amidst Israel – Hamas Conflict

NET Web Desk

As per reports, after a siren blared across Tel Aviv a few seconds before the missile attacks by Hamas, Manoj Shanmugasundaram, pursuing PhD at a University in Tel Aviv and his friends rushed to the bomb shelter in the dormitory and had been hiding there since then.

“I could hear gunshots and explosions initially. I have been in the shelter since yesterday morning. I have not stepped out and I have been cooking my food. Usually, a few minutes before the attack the siren goes off and everyone gets inside the bomb shelters,” informed 28-year-old Manoj.

Moreover, some of his other friends from different parts of Tamil Nadu are also safe in bomb shelters in other parts of Tel Aviv as reported.

Notably, like Manoj many students and workers have taken refuge in bomb shelters in Tel Aviv, Israel while their worried parents have been making frantic calls to them worried about their safety, as informed.

Manoj added “My parents have been calling me regularly to check if I am safe. I tried contacting the Indian embassy staff here, but most of them are in shelters and asked us to be safe.”

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Rehabilitation and Welfare of Non-resident Tamils has announced helpline numbers to help those stranded in Israel.