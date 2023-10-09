National Conference And Congress Sweeps The LAHDC-Kargil Polls With 22 Seats; BJP Secures 2

NET Web Desk

In a historic moment, the National Conference (NC) and Congress have emerged victorious, securing a total of 22 seats in the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council-Kargil election, marking a significant political development in the region.

This election holds great significance as it is the first poll since Ladakh became a Union Territory following the abrogation of Article 370 of the Constitution.

On October 4, twenty-six seats of the council were up for grabs, and an impressive 77.61 per cent polling was recorded, with 74,026 out of 95,388 eligible voters exercising their democratic rights.

Notably, the National Conference clinched 12 seats, making it the largest party, while Congress secured victory in 10 seats. The BJP, on the other hand, managed to secure two seats, and two Independent candidates also emerged victorious.

Mention must be made that the NC and Congress had previously announced a pre-poll alliance, focusing their candidates in areas where they faced tough competition with the BJP.

In a first, electronic voting machines were used in this council election, a modern approach implemented across 278 polling stations throughout the district.

The outcome of this election sets the stage for the region’s future political landscape.