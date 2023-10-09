One Assam Soldier Dies In Sikkim Flood; Mortal Remains Reach Home

NET Web Desk

In an unfortunate incident, an Army jawan from Assam, who went missing in the Sikkim floods, was confirmed dead.

Reportedly, the mortal remains of jawan Mitul Kalita reached his native village, Ananda Bazar in Baksa, on Sunday.

It has been informed that the victim Mitul Kalita, a sepoy with the 620 EME Battalion from Assam’s Baksa district was missing in the disaster and was in North Sikkim when the disaster struck.

Chief minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma condoling the death wrote on X, “A tragic loss for Assam as it loses a braveheart in Mitul Kalita of the Army, from the Baksa district, in the unfortunate flash floods in Sikkim. My prayers for the departed soul & condolences to the bereaved family in this hour of grief.”

Further, cabinet minister Ranjeet Kumar Das also paid tributes on behalf of the state government to the mortal remains of the soldier, under the CM’s direction, as per reports.