One-day Monpa Language Translation Workshop Organised At Tawang

NET Web Desk

A one-day Consultation Workshop focusing on the translation of the Monpa language and the development of its missing words was triumphantly organized on October 8, 2023, at the Zomkhang Hall in Tawang.

The event garnered enthusiastic participation from numerous scholars, esteemed individuals, and experts who generously shared their insights and recommendations, elevating the workshop’s success, as per reports.

Tenzin Jorden, President of Monyul Society on behalf of MONYUL SOCIETY(Preserve Culture & Promote Dialect) bestowed his heartfelt gratitude to all the persons present in the Consultation Workshop.

During the meeting, a significant decision was reached to acknowledge and reward individuals who propose and craft the most fitting words for the missing words in the Monpa language.

The proposal includes granting cash awards and certificates to those who excel in this linguistic endeavour.

In light of this, Mr. Tenzin went ahead and invited everyone to share their suggestions and contribute to the enrichment of the Monpa language by proposing new words and phrases.