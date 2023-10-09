One Indian Woman Injured In Israel-Hamas War

NET Web Desk

In the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict on Saturday, a Kerala woman working as a caregiver in Israel was reported to be injured.

The victim is identified as Sheeja Anand (41) and as per her family she was working for a family in Israel and was injured in a rocket attack.

Reportedly Anand contacted her family after the attack started in Israel and informed them that she was safe.

Her family did receive her call again at noon for the second time, only to be disconnected.

Later in the day another Indian citizen hailing from Kerala called and informed the family that Anand was injured and had undergone surgery.

However, she further informed that she is being shifted to another hospital for another surgery.

Anand’s family awaits more information about her.