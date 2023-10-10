Arunachal: Namdapha Butterfly Festival Starts October 13

NET Web Desk

Arunachal Pradesh is gearing up for the eagerly anticipated Namdapha Butterfly Festival, a significant biodiversity event, scheduled to start from October 13 to 15.

Organized collaboratively by the Namdapha National Park & Tiger Reserve, Miao, the Society for Education & Environmental Development (SEED), the Arunachal Tourism Department, and the Changlang District Administration, this festival has firmly marked itself in the state’s annual calendar.

It must be highlighted that participants from 16 states across India will join this festival to share their passion for nature and conservation.

To be organised in the pristine surroundings of Namdapha National Park & Tiger Reserve, the festival aims to showcase the extraordinary beauty and rich diversity of butterflies in this biodiverse region. Spanning three days, it promises a captivating blend of natural beauty, environmental awareness, and engaging community activities.

Arunachal CM Pema Khandu and Deputy CM Chowna Mein took to their social media handles and expressed their excitement for the festival.

The festival’s agenda is packed with activities that showcase the stunning world of butterflies.

