Assam: Ceiling Collapses At AMCH, Injuries Reported

NET Web Desk

In a shocking turn of events, a section of the ceiling at Assam Medical College and Hospital collapsed, plunging the institution into chaos and igniting concerns over safety and infrastructure.

As per reports, the ceiling at the super speciality block of the hospital collapsed all of a sudden leaving patients, staff and visitors in a state of shock.

On-duty nurses who were present at the scene sustained minor injuries, as per sources.

Further updates will be provided as additional information becomes available.

[ Article source: inputs from ‘India Today NE ‘ ]