NET Web Desk

In a moment of triumph for Assam, the state has been honoured with the prestigious award for the best-performing state under the National Mental Health Program among the Northeastern States category.

It was announced during the National Mental Health Day Programme held at the DRDO Auditorium in New Delhi today.

Congratulations and applause pour in for the dedicated team from Assam, whose relentless endeavours positioned the state at the forefront of mental health advocacy and care.

[ Article source: information from NHM Assam’s X handle ]