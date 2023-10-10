Kerala CM Urges External Affairs Minister To Ensure The Safety Of Indians In Israel

NET Web Desk

In the view of ongoing Israel – Hamas war, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has written to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, requesting intervention to ensure the safety of Indians, including Keralites, who are stuck in Israel.

“A good number of team around 7,000 people, are from the state of Kerala. The continuing hostilities are putting these civilians to extreme hardship and their family members are in a state of extreme anxiety,” the Kerala Chief Minister said in a letter to the External Affairs Minister.

Further in his letter CM requested the External Affairs Minister to intervene in every possible manner to ensure the safety of Indian citizens in Israel.

The Israel-Hamas conflict escalated after Hamas militants from the Gaza Strip launched thousands of rockets and crossed the border on Saturday morning, in an act reminiscent of Israel’s 1948 War of Independence.

The ensuing violence has resulted in over 1,600 fatalities from both Israeli and Palestinian sides.

[ Article source: inputs from ‘India Today NE’]