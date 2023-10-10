Kolkata Artist’s Durga Idol Inspired By Manipur Incident Depicts Women’s Resilience

NET Web Desk

In response to the disturbing incident in Manipur, where two women were publicly humiliated during a period of ethnic strife in May, a Kolkata-based artist has depicted the resilience of common women in a Durga idol to be worshipped in a Kolkata community puja.

The Durga idol, donned in an ordinary sari and having a determined aura, symbolizes resilience and defiance in the face of adversity. The sculpture stands with a raised face, to be paraded alongside a procession of men and women during the festivities. The accompanying progeny of Durga—Lakshmi, Saraswati, Kartik, and Ganesh—stand in solidarity with them, echoing a powerful message of unity.

Themed ‘Ganadevata’ (the deity of the masses), the Arjunpur Amra Sabai club in the Baguiati area of Kolkata spearheads this artistic endeavour. Sculptor Bhabatosh Sutar, the creative mind behind the piece, shared, “As a sensitive person, I was anguished by the happenings in Manipur, and that pain was reflected while I moulded the idol.”

He also emphasized the importance of honouring women as embodiments of ‘Stree Shakti’ (woman power) while addressing the pressing issue of violence against women during conflicts.

Notably, the texture of the idol will also be rough, and not smooth as is usually seen, to mirror the life of every woman. In the pandal, the goddess’ children will be seen among the people in the rally.

Mentions must be made that Sutar had previously worked on themes depicting contemporary social issues including the journey of migrant workers during lockdown last year.