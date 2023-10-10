Opposition Parties Could Not Find Points To Blame Mizo National Front Government: Mizoram CM Zoramthanga

NET Web Desk

Mizoram Chief Minister and ruling Mizo National Front (MNF) president Zoramthanga claimed that the Opposition parties could not find reasonable points to blame the MNF government in the State.

Addressing party workers at the MNF party office ‘Mizo Hnam Run’ in Aizawl on October 9, Mr. Zoramthanga claimed that the Opposition (Zoram People’s Movement) could not gather points to blame the MNF government and is asking people to experiment with a new political system.

“As Opposition failed to find a reasonable point to blame us, they have no other word to say than calling the people to experiment (test) with their new system,” Mr. Zoramthanga said. “As time goes by many people now stop trying to experiment with them,” he said.

Zoram People’s Movement, which emerged as the main Opposition party after the 2018 Assembly polls, has been advocating for a change and new political system.

Health Minister R. Lalthangliana who also addressed the party meeting said, “We want people to weigh and measure us from what we have achieved and what we are currently doing and not simply to experiment with us.”

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on October 9 announced that voting for the 40 Assembly seats in Mizoram will be held on November 7 and counting of votes will be undertaken on December 3.

The last date for filing nomination is October 20 and scrutiny of nomination papers will be held on October 21. The last date for withdrawal of candidature is October 23.

The ruling MNF and the Opposition ZPM have released the list of candidates. The MNF will contest all 40 seats. Zoramthanga will fight from his current constituency Aizawl East-I.

The MNF also fielded all the incumbent legislators except Home Minister Lalchamliana, who opted not to contest and give room to youngsters this time. The party also brought in 15 new faces.

The ZPM has announced the names of 39 candidates but is yet to field a candidate in Chakma dominated Tuichawng seat. The BJP and the Congress have not yet released the list of their candidates for the Assembly polls.

Congress treasurer Lalmalsawma Nghaka said that the party has finalised its candidates and it will release their names when party leader Rahul Gandhi visits the State this month.