People Of India Stand Firmly With Israel In This Difficult Hour: PM Modi

NET Web Desk

According to information shared by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday, he received a call from his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu who gave him an overview of the current situation in Israel following attacks by terrorist group Hamas.

Taking to social media platform X, PM Modi wrote “I thank Prime Minister @netanyahu for his phone call and providing an update on the ongoing situation. People of India stand firmly with Israel in this difficult hour.”

He further mentioned that India strongly and unequivocally condemns terrorism in all its forms and manifestations.

Mentions must be made that on the day Hamas carried out coordinated attacks on Israel, PM Modi had expressed India’s solidarity with Israel.

The war between Israel and Hamas has entered the fourth day today with 1, 87,500 people displaced in Gaza since the beginning of the war, as per the United Nations Office of Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs.