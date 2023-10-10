Shillong To Host Its First ‘Miss Supermom Beauty Pageant’ For Single Mothers

NET Web Desk

The Fashion Society in Shillong is all set to celebrate and empower single mothers through the inaugural Ms Supermom Beauty Pageant.

The event aims to portray these remarkable women not as strugglers, but as individuals who bravely balance work and family while seizing life’s challenges with determination and grace, as per sources.

Reportedly, the journey for aspirants began with rigorous auditions held two months ago, followed by intensive training in speech, catwalk, and personality development, conducted by the esteemed 100 Fold Academy.

Notably, the event will see a blend of tradition and contemporary grace, featuring a traditional dance choreographed by Ribha War Lyngkhoi and the grand finale by choreographers Chris Kurbah and Naphisa Pala.

Additionally, the winner of Ms Supermom will be bestowed with an elegant designer crown and cash prizes of fifty thousand, thirty thousand, and twenty thousand for the top three positions respectively, as per reports.

Mentions must be made that Fashion Society Shillong, in this groundbreaking event, embraces the unique challenge faced by single mothers and provides a platform to reignite their dreams and aspirations, encouraging them to embark on a new chapter of their lives.

The event will also showcase the musical talent of Liza Lyngdoh, a guitar maestro hailing from Mawkyrwat and presently guiding music enthusiasts in Bangalore.

[ Article source: information derived from ‘The Shillong Times ‘]