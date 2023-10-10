Tripura Central University’s National Conference Aims to Shape A Sustainable Future; CM Dr Manik Saha Inaugurates 3-Day Event

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, October 10, 2023: In a bid to foster an environment conducive to the well-being of future generations and bolster knowledge dissemination, Chief Minister Prof Dr Manik Saha inaugurated the three-day National Conference on ‘Higher Education and Research: Towards a Transformative and Sustainable Society’ at the Maharaja Bir Bikram Auditorium of Tripura Central University on Tuesday.

The event, organized by the Research and Development Cell of Tripura Central University, is set to run until October 12, 2023.

During his inaugural speech, Chief Minister Prof Dr Manik Saha emphasized the pivotal role of universities in shaping the future. “We cannot envision a university without research,” he stated, highlighting the importance of integrating research into the university curriculum.

Furthermore, the Chief Minister stressed the need for educational systems to focus on preserving the ecosystem, drawing attention to the National Education Policy-2020’s endorsement of traditional Indian knowledge. “The values of stable living are deeply rooted in our tradition,” he noted, underlining the potential of India’s cultural heritage to guide global sustainability efforts.

Highlighting the natural wealth of the northeastern states, including Tripura, Prof Dr Manik Saha urged Tripura University to champion Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Vocal for Local’ policy. He called for the utilization of the region’s diverse cultural, ethnic, environmental, and natural resources, including its rich forests, which may house valuable herbs waiting to be discovered by the university’s students.

In closing, he drew attention to the ancient wisdom of Ayurveda, suggesting that Tripura’s forests could be a potential source of valuable herbs, expressing optimism that students at Tripura University might one day unearth these treasures, thus contributing to India’s rich tradition of Ayurveda.”