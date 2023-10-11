Assam: IAF Chopper Makes An Emergency Landing In Barpeta

NET Web Desk

As per reports, an Indian Army chopper made an emergency landing in Barpeta district after the onboard pilot experienced a major technical hindrance on October 11.

The helicopter carrying officials developed a technical malfunction and made a precautionary landing at a crop field in Kandapara village of Jania under Barpeta District.

However, an Air Force official, who was busy fixing the chopper didn’t reveal anything yet.

To provide mechanical aid a group of mechanics landed at the spot, as per reports.

Although the group of mechanics along with the Air Force personnel are working together to fix the chopper, the chopper remains at the place of landing.

Meanwhile, all the crew members are to be reported safe and sound.