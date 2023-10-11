CM Pema Khandu Advocates For Empowerment And Opportunities On International Day Of The Girl Child

NET Web Desk

On the occasion of International Day of the Girl Child, Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu emphasizes the importance of education and equal opportunities for girls.

Taking to social media platform X, CM Khandu urged everyone to celebrate the boundless potential, strength, and resilience of every girl around the world.

He added “Empower them with education, equality, and opportunities, for they are the leaders, innovators, and change-makers of tomorrow ”

International Girl Child Day, observed annually on October 11, focuses on the importance of girls’ education, and their rights, and promoting gender equality.