Congress’s Resolution Similar To Statements Made By Pakistan, Taliban: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

CM Sarma took to social media platform X and said “Congress’s resolution has striking similarities with statements of Pakistan & Taliban. All three, Do not condemn Hamas, Do not deplore terror attacks on Israel, Silent on hostages – women & children. Sacrificing the nation’s interest to politics of appeasement is in Cong’s DNA”.

He further highlights a particular point mentioned in Congress’s resolution that reads “Finally, the CWC expresses its dismay and anguish on the war that has broken out in the Middle East where over a thousand people have been killed in the last two days. The CWC reiterates its long-standing support for the rights of the Palestinian people to land, self-government and to live with dignity and respect. The CWC calls for an immediate cease-fire and for negotiations to begin on all outstanding issues including issues that have been raised to “the present conflict”.