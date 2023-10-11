ISRO Teams Up With VIBHA For ‘Space On Wheels’ Exhibition In Arunachal Pradesh

NET Web Desk

The Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) in collaboration with Vijnana Bharati (VIBHA) is organizing an exhibition called “Space on Wheels” program in the East Siang District of Arunachal Pradesh.

The programme which features a mobile exhibition vehicle showcasing sophisticated models of satellites, launching vehicles, and communication systems aims to bring the wonders of space exploration to the doorstep of students and enthusiasts across the region.

In the two-day programme in the district, on the first day, the exhibition was held at JN College Pasighat yesterday wherein students from various schools and colleges participated. The primary objective of the “Space on Wheels” program is to provide valuable insights into ISRO’s activities and India’s space missions to school and college students.

Moreover, it also aims to sensitize the youth about the exciting and rewarding career opportunities in the field of space science.