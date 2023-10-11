Tripura: Abducted Labour Rescued; Police Successfully Arrested Two

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, October 11, 2023: Tripura has witnessed the emergence of criminal activities such as kidnappings and robberies, raising concerns among legal experts and citizens alike. While the state’s law and order situation has generally been commendable, such incidents have become increasingly common. Notably, the Sepahijala district has become a focal point for the deterioration of law and order.

In a recent operation, the Amtali police station successfully thwarted an attempted kidnapping of foreign workers, leading to the apprehension of two individuals involved in the crime. The suspects, identified as Mohammad Mainul Islam and Zahir Hossain Chowdhury, are currently undergoing police interrogation.

The rescue operation was launched after a foreign worker, Jilal Ahmed, went missing from the Badharghat area in the state capital on October 8. Jilal Ahmed, a resident of Assam’s Bazarichara police station, had come to Tripura for employment and was working in the Badharghat area as a mason’s worker. Following his abduction, the kidnappers contacted Jilal Ahmed’s family and demanded a substantial ransom for his release.

Responding to the demands, Jilal Ahmed’s family journeyed to Boxanagar in Sonamura sub-division, as instructed by the kidnappers, with the intention of paying the ransom. During this process, the family managed to apprehend Zahir Hossain Chowdhury, who was subsequently handed over to the Kalamchaura police station.

Despite their efforts, Jilal Ahmed remained in captivity. Faced with this situation, the family reached out to the Amtali police station on Tuesday afternoon, filing a formal complaint. The police at Amtali police station promptly initiated an investigation into the matter.

Acting under the guidance of SDPO Acting Ashish Dasgupta, the police’s proactive measures led to the arrest of Mohammad Mainul Islam from the Charipara area under AD Nagar police station. Subsequent questioning revealed the involvement of Zahir Hossain Chowdhury, who was in the custody of the Kalamchaura police station.

Following this breakthrough, a joint operation was launched, coordinated by the Additional Superintendent of Police Urban for West District, in collaboration with the Sonamura and Kalamchaura Police Stations. Their combined efforts led to the rescue of the missing foreign laborer, Jilal Ahmed, from the Kulubari area of the Sonamura subdivision. A specific case has been registered against the accused in the AD Nagar police station.

While the abducted individual has been successfully rescued, the motive behind the kidnapping remains unknown. The police continue to interrogate the detainees to gain further insights into the circumstances surrounding this incident.