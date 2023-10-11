Tripura: CM Dr Manik Saha Emphasizes Multi-Pronged Development Approach Inaugurating Fish Transport Yard

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, October 11, 2023: In a bid to address the comprehensive development of villages and towns across the state, Chief Minister Prof Dr Manik Saha on Wednesday emphasized the government’s multifaceted approach during the inauguration ceremony of the Fish Transport Yard at Nagicherra, situated in the Malaynagar Gram Panchayat under West Tripura district.

The Chief Minister underscored that resolving the fundamental issues faced by the people remains a key objective of the government’s policies. Development initiatives have been actively progressing in the state under the guiding principles set forth by the Prime Minister, and the establishment of the meat transport yard at Nagicherra stands as a significant milestone in this trajectory. It is expected that this development will accelerate progress in the Nagicherra region in the days ahead.

https://x.com/DrManikSaha2/status/1712046365986205969?s=20

Highlighting the government’s commitment to overall rural and urban development, Chief Minister Saha revealed that development plans are being crafted with a focus on safeguarding the state’s forested areas. This approach aims to ensure that the people of the state can enjoy the benefits of sustainable development while preserving the natural environment.

One pressing issue addressed by the Chief Minister pertains to the daily arrival of over 100 tons of fish from neighboring states in large trucks, which are subsequently unloaded in the markets of Agartala city. This influx has been a cause of substantial traffic congestion in the city, resulting in inconvenience for residents.

In response, the state government has taken proactive steps to address this issue, culminating in the establishment of the fish transport yard. Equipped with various amenities, including a canteen, drinking water facilities, and electricity, the yard is expected to not only alleviate the congestion but also benefit local residents and fish traders.

Furthermore, Chief Minister Saha stressed the pivotal role of maintaining peace as a fundamental prerequisite for development. Local entrepreneurs have expressed interest in establishing cold storage facilities adjacent to the transhipment yard, signifying the positive prospects emerging from this development initiative.

CM Dr Saha was accompanied by Deputy Speaker Ramprasad Paul, Agartala Municipal Corporation’s Mayor Dipak Majumder, ASCL CEO Sailesh Kumar Yadav and others.