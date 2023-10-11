Ukhrul Gears Up For Second Edition Of Cosmos Flower Festival

NET Web Desk

The second edition of the Cosmos Flower Festival has begun in Ukhrul district’s Paorei village on Tuesday and this vibrant five-day festival, will culminate on October 14.

DFO Ukhrul, Shangam Shaliwo, inaugurated the festival by unfurling the Cosmos Flower Festival flag. The festival also saw the presence of Addl SP Ringthing Hongchui as the guest of honour.

Addressing the gathering, the chief guest praised the village’s efforts in preserving cosmos and organizing this festival. He highlighted environmental concerns and the intricate relationship between humans and plants.

DFO Shangam drew a parallel between cosmos flowers and human life, emphasizing their unbiased beauty. He urged everyone to learn from these flowers and contribute their services for the betterment of society.

Moreover , Addl SP Hongchui underscored the economic potential of tourism festivals, stressing the need for diversifying professions and planning for a sustainable economy. He encouraged celebrations to go beyond entertainment and boost economic activities.

It is worth noting that , in the local dialects, Cosmos is known as Hordrawon, and its vibrant pink, yellow, and purple flowers continue to charm visitors during the autumn season. Chief guest Shangam highlighted the Tangkhul tradition of gifting Cosmos as a gesture of love, even though these beautiful flowers have a short lifespan of just 10 days.

Throughout the festival, visitors will enjoy flower exhibitions, handicraft displays, painting competitions, and the sale of organic vegetables and seasonal delicacies , as per sources.

The event promises a blend of natural beauty, cultural richness, and economic prospects for the village and its visitors.