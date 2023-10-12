4 Lakh Ex Gratia For Families Of Deceased In Bihar Train Tragedy: Bihar CM

NET Web Desk

In the view of the North East Express derailment near Raghunathpur railway station in Bihar’s Buxar district on October 11, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has announced an ex gratia of Rs 4 Lakh each for dependents of deceased in the accident.

Reportedly, the North East Express was travelling from Anand Vihar Terminal in Delhi to Kamakhya Junction in Assam’s Guwahati.

According to a Railway Police Force official, 4 people are dead and about 100 injured.

Injured passengers have been relocated to local hospitals, as per reports.