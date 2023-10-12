First Batch Of 1 Metric Ton Tawang Kiwis Head For Guwahati Markets

NET Web Desk

In a significant advancement for Tawang’s agricultural sector, the initial consignment of one metric ton of Tawang kiwis was dispatched to Guwahati on Tuesday evening, under the vigilant supervision of Deputy Commissioner Kanki Darang.

This pivotal initiative is a collaborative effort between M/s Tawang Fresh and Assam’s Pasoli Agro Industries, bolstered by technical guidance from Tawang’s horticulture department, as per information.

The primary objective of this initiative is to explore markets for Tawang kiwis in neighbouring states.

During the flag-off event, Nawang Chonzom, the proprietor of Tawang Fresh, shared her inspiring journey, recounting her decision to leave a government job to support local farmers and promote locally grown produce.

“Her dedication has been evident in the successful marketing of local organic vegetables from May to July 2023, with a remarkable turnover of Rs. 25 lakhs. Furthermore, her mission has attracted over 400 farmers to join this endeavour,” reports the District Information and Public Relations Officer( DIPRO).

Present at the event were esteemed government officials, including District Agriculture Officer Toli Bam, District Horticulture Officer Saifur Rahman, SDHO Koncho Gyatso, and entomologist KB Kayastha.