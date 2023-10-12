India’s ‘Operation Ajay’ To Evacuate Indian Nationals From War-Hit Israel

NET Web Desk

In the face of the ongoing Israel-Hamas war, India has launched Operation Ajay to facilitate the return of its citizens who are willing to return from Israel.

In a social media post External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar said, special charter flights and other arrangements are being put in place. He also added that the government is fully committed to the safety and well-being of Indian nationals abroad.

In addition, the Indian Embassy in Israel said it has emailed the first lot of registered Indian citizens for the special flight today. It said messages to other registered people will follow for subsequent flights.

The Embassy said it has been working constantly to help fellow citizens in Israel through a 24-hour helpline. It urged people to remain calm and vigilant and follow the security advisories.

Given the ongoing developments in Israel and Palestine, a 24-hour Control Room has been set up in the Ministry of External Affairs to monitor the situation and provide information and assistance.

The Representative Office of India in Ramallah has also set up a 24-hour emergency helpline.