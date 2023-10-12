Meghalaya Government Releases Helpline Number For People Affected In Bihar Train Mishap

NET Web Desk

In light of the North East Express derailment in Bihar’s Buxar, the Meghalaya government has released helpline numbers for its citizens.

Reportedly, the government of Meghalaya has activated the helpline number 1800-345-3644 for citizens of Meghalaya who may require assistance due to the derailment of the Delhi-Kamakhya North East Express in Bihar’s Buxar district.

Citizens of the State can call the helpline number 1800-345-3644 of DIPR for any help related to the incident, as per reports.

Further, in case of emergency, citizens can contact Shri. K Thabah, Meghalaya House Guwahati – 7896167945, Shri. I Kharmon, District Transport Officer, Ri-Bhoi District – 887003923, Shri. Richie Momin – 9615208771 and Shri. Hubert Nongbri – 7005627065 for coordination and redressal of issues.

It was informed by the chief minister of Meghalaya Conrad K Sangma on October 12 that he had spoken to the Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw with regards to the treatment of the injured and casualties on the #NorthEastExpress train derailment at #Buxar.

Additionally, Conrad Sangma on platform X wrote, “Ashwini Vaishnaw hi informed that all injured passengers are being taken to hospitals and train to ferry passengers for onward journey have started. Our State officials are in touch to ensure that residents from Meghalaya are being provided assistance”