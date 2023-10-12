North East Express Derailment Claims 4 Lives, Leaves 70 Injured In Bihar’s Buxar

NET Web Desk

In an unfortunate event, the North East Express derailed near Raghunathpur railway station in Bihar’s Buxar district on October 11 leaving at least 4 people dead and 70 others injured, as per Buxar Superintendent of Police, Manish Kumar.

Reportedly, North East Express which was travelling from Anand Vihar Terminal in Delhi to Kamakhya Junction in Assam’s Guwahati, saw six of its coaches derail at 9:53 pm, with two AC 3 Tier coaches toppling over and four other coaches jumping the tracks.

According to a Railway Police Force official, 70 injured passengers have been relocated to local hospitals.

In addition, those with severe injuries have been transported to AIIMS, Patna, as reported.

Moreover, relief measures were immediately launched, including the dispatch of ambulances and doctors to the site.

Furthermore, 21 trains including the Rajdhani Express between Delhi and Dibrugarh operating on the route have been diverted, as per reports.

Two trains, Kashi Patna Jan Shatabdi Express (15125) and Patna Kashi Jan Shatabdi Express (15126), have been cancelled, as per a statement from the East Central Railway zone.