Tripura MP Biplab Kumar Deb Advocates Lifestyle Changes For Climate Action At P-20 Summit

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, October 12, 2023: Tripura’s former Chief Minister and incumbent Rajya Sabha MP Biplab Kumar Deb underscored the pivotal role of individual lifestyles in the global fight against climate change. The MP made this statement while participating in the “Parliamentary Forum on LIFE (Lifestyle for Environment)” at Jessobhoomi in Delhi on Thursday.

He expressed gratitude towards Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar for his nomination to participate in the session at the 9th G-20 Parliamentary Speakers’ Summit (P-20).

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to inaugurate the 9th G-20 Parliamentary Speakers’ Summit (P-20) in New Delhi on Friday. MP Biplab Kumar Deb took to social media to commend India’s leadership in global initiatives, particularly under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, as a catalyst for driving worldwide environmental movements.

During his session speech, MP Deb emphasized the cultural significance of respecting and protecting nature, stating that the Indian culture, which is over 5000 years old, believes that ‘God resides in plants.’ He also referenced India’s national anthem, composed by poet Rabindranath Tagore, mentioning the sacred rivers Himachal, Yamuna, and Ganga.

MP Deb highlighted the “Mission LIFE – Lifestyle for Environment,” a campaign introduced by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the COP-26 summit in 2021. He reiterated the importance of individual lifestyles in combatting climate change and underlined that “Mission Life – Lifestyle for the Environment” aims to transition from a use-and-waste economy to a circular economy. The mission’s primary objective is to encourage people to take small yet impactful steps in their daily lives as part of a global campaign to address climate change.

Elaborating further, he expressed the need to integrate the mission into the country’s educational system, emphasizing that it should be taught in schools. By educating future generations about “Mission Life” through schools, the MP believes that they will develop a mindset aligned with the initiative’s goals.

The event, guided by the principle of ‘Vasudhiva Kutumbakam – One Earth, One Family, One Future,’ will concentrate on delivering consensus-based solutions to complex global issues. Beyond the participation of 20 countries, ten additional nations and international organizations will also take part in this significant conference. The meeting signifies a collective effort to bring about change and address the urgent environmental challenges facing the world.