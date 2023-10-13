Assam Nurse Prioritises Service To Humanity, Refuses To Leave Israel

NET Web Desk

In the face of recent Hamas rocket attacks on Tel Aviv, a vibrant economic centre in Israel, nurses hailing from India’s northeastern region stand resolute in their commitment to serving the elderly in the affected city.

A thousand kilometres away, in the tranquil village of Goruduba, Assam, nurse Bharati Shivakoti’s husband, Darpan Parajuli, reflects on the situation as his wife remains in Tel Aviv, undeterred by the escalating conflict.

As per reports, Bharati Shivakoti, a Nepali from Kanglatongbi, Imphal West in Manipur married in Assam chose to pursue nursing in Delhi and later seized an opportunity to work in Israel three years ago.

Despite the ongoing Israel-Palestine conflict, Bharati, a caregiver for senior citizens in Tel Aviv, calls her family in Assam 10 to 12 a day, as told by her husband.

In their conversations, she reassures her family of her safety and the measures in place to protect the residents of Tel Aviv.

However, neither Bharati has an appeal for the government to evacuate her nor the family in Sonitpur is worried about the immediate consequences of the war.

The locality where she resides, along with numerous other Indian nurses, has so far been untouched by the violence, as informed.

Furthermore, her husband Darpan mentioned that Bharati’s elder sister, uncle, and cousin brother are also in the nursing sector in Tel Aviv, and none of them wants to return as of now. Service to humanity has been their top priority as per Darpan.

Their daughter, studying in the hostel of a missionary school in Tezpur, is reportedly in touch with her mother.

Moreover, Flight operations between India and Israel have been disrupted due to the conflict, but Bharati and her family have faith in the Indian government’s ability to make the right decision at the right time regarding their safety.