Guwahati Gears Up For Spectacular IAF Air Show On Oct 15

NET Web Desk

To celebrate the 91st anniversary of the Indian Air Force (IAF), Guwahati is preparing for an awe-inspiring air show featuring IAF aircraft at the Air Force Station Borjhar on October 15.

The IAF, officially established on October 8, 1932, annually commemorates this day as Air Force Day and this year’s festivities were marked with great enthusiasm at air stations nationwide.

As part of the anniversary celebrations, a remarkable air display is scheduled in Guwahati on October 15, under the supervision of Air Marshal SP Dharkar PVSM AVSM, the Air Officer Commanding in Chief. Eminent personalities from civil, paramilitary, and defence sectors are expected to grace the event.

Moreover, the exhibition promises to be a treat for aviation enthusiasts and the public alike, featuring extraordinary skills demonstrated by the Sarang Helicopter Display Team. Notable aircraft, including ALH, Chinook, Dornier, Su-30, and Rafale, will be showcased during the event. The renowned Sarang Helicopter Display Team will captivate spectators with aerial manoeuvres, adding to the excitement of the festivities.

It is worth noting that the IAF has been actively engaged in relief operations to assist the flood victims of Sikkim, showcasing their commitment to aiding communities in distress.

Guwahati also hosted the East Tech 2023 event, dedicating a platform for showcasing the latest technological advancements and innovations in defence, recently.