Save The Dates!! Shillong Cherry Blossom Festival Starts From Nov 17

NET Web Desk

As anticipation builds up for the upcoming Shillong Cherry Blossom Festival, set to take place from November 17 to 19, 2023, at the RBDSA Sports Complex, it has been promised that this year’s event will be an extraordinary experience with a stellar line-up of artists and a range of activities to look up for.

The headliner lineup includes International sensations like Ne-Yo, Ronan Keating, Sanam, Jonas Blue, and Pink Panda will grace the stage, along with Meba Otilia, Lou Majaw, Blue Temptation, and many more credible artists from Shillong and North East India, as per reports.

In addition to the musical extravaganza, the festival offers a diverse range of activities to cater to various interests. Attendees can enjoy the Miss and Mr. Cherry Blossom Pageant, a choir contest, graffiti and art installation contests, as well as a karaoke contest. For the adventurous souls, there’s a Ferris wheel and zipline to elevate the thrill.

It has to be mentioned that the Shillong Cherry Blossom Festival is a celebration of culture, art, and music that stands out in Northeast India.

The new multi-stage layout at the RBDSA Sports Complex promises a grand and unforgettable experience this year.