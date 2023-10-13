Special Train With North East Express Passengers Arrives At Kokrajhar

NET Web Desk

In a tragic incident on October 11, the North East Express, travelling from Delhi’s Anand Vihar Terminal to Kamakhya Junction in Assam’s Guwahati, derailed near Raghunathpur railway station in Bihar’s Buxar district at 9:53 pm. The derailment claimed four lives and left 70 passengers injured.

Following this distressing event, a specially arranged train arrived at Kokrajhar station on October 12, carrying survivors from the North East Express.

Mentions must be made that among the 24 passengers from Kokrajhar district aboard the ill-fated train, 22 safely disembarked at Kokrajhar station, while the remaining two passengers alighted at alternative stations.

The railway department worked diligently to ensure assistance and aid for the affected passengers, emphasizing their commitment to prioritizing passenger safety and well-being, as per reports.

Eyewitnesses shared their harrowing experiences, shedding light on the chaos and challenges faced during and after the derailment.