Tripura: Chief Justice AK Singh Advocates Strengthening Ties Between Paralegal Volunteers And Public

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, October 13, 2023: The vital role of paralegal volunteers as the frontline champions in delivering legal services to the general public was emphasized by Chief Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh of the Tripura High Court during his address at the annual conference and reception of legal aid functionaries. The event, organized by the Tripura Legal Services Authority, took place at the Tripura Judicial Academy in Narsingarh today.

Chief Justice Singh commended the efforts made by Tripura in providing legal services to its citizens, noting that the state is a leader in this regard. An impressive 29.4 percent of the cases pending in various state courts were resolved through a Special Lok Adalat held on October 8, marking a significant achievement.

Highlighting the importance of strengthening the connection between paralegal volunteers and the general public, Chief Justice Singh stressed that the more these volunteers engage with the people, the more accessible legal assistance becomes for the common citizens. He also urged for an increase in the number of female volunteers, underlining the importance of gender diversity in the initiative.

Tripura High Court Judge and Executive Chairman of the Tripura Legal Services Authority Justice T Amarnath Goud, commended the collective efforts made to provide legal services to the public. He noted the successful implementation of various programs aimed at ensuring access to legal services and highlighted the authority’s involvement in social awareness campaigns related to de-addiction and human trafficking prevention.

Justice Arindam Lodh, Tripura High Court Judge and Chairman of the Tripura Legal Services Authority, articulated the organization’s goal of providing legal services to the underprivileged. He acknowledged the progress made but emphasized the ongoing work required. Paralegal volunteers were identified as key contributors to this mission, with their role extending to youth protection from drug addiction within the framework of the law.

The dignitaries stressed the importance of raising awareness about the opportunities and protections offered by the legal system, expressing confidence that society will benefit immensely if everyone is made aware of these crucial aspects.