Tripura Power Minister Ratan Lal Nath Bats For Boosting Solar Power Generation In State

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, October 13, 2023: In a significant move towards ensuring a sustainable power supply for future development, the Tripura’s Power Minister Ratan Lal Nath inaugurated the 33 KV Lembucherra sub-station in West district on Friday. He highlighted the growing dependence on gas-based power projects and emphasized the government’s commitment to harnessing solar energy for electricity generation.

This state-of-the-art substation, managed by the Power Grid Corporation of India Limited, has been made possible with financial support from both the Government of India and the World Bank, amounting to a total cost of Rs 6 crore 16 lakh. The project, initially launched in October 2019, has been completed after approximately four years of diligent effort.

Minister Nath underscored the government’s inclusive development approach, echoing the slogan “Sabka Sath Sabka Prayas,” which aims to uplift the entire state. Collaborating with Tripura State Electricity Corporation Limited, the state government is striving to provide seamless electricity services to people at all levels. Furthermore, measures are being taken to ensure uninterrupted power generation even in the absence of coal and gas, with a target of generating 500 MW of electricity through solar energy by 2030. Additionally, the government is actively exploring hydro projects on the state’s four rivers: Khowai, Manu, Deo, and Muhuri.

Minister Nath emphasized the pivotal role of electricity in modern civilization, stating that it’s inconceivable without it. To guarantee an uninterrupted power supply, the government is considering the establishment of a solar park in the state. The 33 KB substation is connected to 132 KV at Mohanpur and 132 KV at 79 Tilla. Presently, there are two 33 KB substations in the Bamutia area, with another set to be inaugurated shortly.

The Minister also addressed the growing demand for electricity across all sectors and expressed confidence that electrification of the railway line will be accomplished by December. He called upon the public to support efforts to combat electricity theft, underscoring the importance of cooperation in achieving these goals.