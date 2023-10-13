Tripura: West District Police Unleashes Vigorous Enforcement Ahead Of ‘Sharadiya Durga Puja’ Festival

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, October 13, 2023: As the enchanting festival of ‘Sharadiya Durga Puja’ festival approaches, the West District Police Administration has taken resolute measures to ensure the tranquillity of the city.

In a remarkable display of law enforcement prowess, a formidable police force, under the sagacious leadership of Superintendent of Police Kiran Kumar, conducted meticulously planned operations across various corners of the capital on a moonlit Thursday night.

Superintendent Kiran Kumar, a beacon of vigilance in the pursuit of public safety, announced that this relentless vigilance would continue to cast its protective shadow over the city in the upcoming days. He declared, “Our unwavering commitment to the city’s safety remains resolute, and police patrols will remain ever-vigilant.”

On this eventful night, the observant eyes of the police were on high alert, scrutinizing the legality of vehicles’ documentation and ensuring the responsible usage of seat belts by drivers and passengers alike. Additionally, in a testament to the police force’s proactive approach, two errant youths were apprehended for endangering lives by driving under the influence of alcohol.

However, as the night unfolded, Superintendent Kiran Kumar painted a vivid picture of the situation. A group of inebriated youths unleashed a wave of recklessness upon the city’s streets, careening with their vehicles in a perilous manner. This harrowing spectacle has regrettably led to an alarming surge in vehicular accidents. Furthermore, lurking in the shadows of the night, criminal gangs have been orchestrating a spree of thefts in various corners of the city.

In response to this troubling development, Superintendent Kiran Kumar revealed a bold plan. “Henceforth,” he affirmed, “the city will be under the vigilant watch of our dedicated police patrols even in the darkest hours of the night, poised to thwart the nefarious intentions of these criminal elements and to secure the serenity of our beloved city.”

In this remarkable display of determination and resoluteness, the West District Police Administration stands as an unwavering bulwark against the forces of chaos, committed to ensuring that the ‘Sharadiya Durga Puja’ festival can be celebrated in an atmosphere of peace and safety.