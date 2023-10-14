23rd August Declared As National Space Day Honouring Chandrayaan 3’s Success

As per information, the Government of India has declared the 23rd of August of every year as #NationalSpaceDay to commemorate the success of #Chandrayaan3 Mission, with the landing of Vikram lander and deployment of Pragyaan Rover on lunar surface.
In a Gazette notification issued today, Department of Space says the outcome of this historic mission will benefit mankind in the years to come.
It further says 23rd August marks an important milestone in the country’s advancements in Space Missions, and inspires younger generations towards enhanced interest in pursuing STEM.