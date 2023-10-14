Devotees Gather At Sukreshwar Ghat In Guwahati For Mahalaya

NET Web Desk

In a display of religious reverence, devotees gathered at the sacred Sukreshwar Ghat in Guwahati today to observe Mahalaya, a significant day marking the beginning of the Durga Puja festival.

The banks of the Brahmaputra River came alive with a vibrant display of faith and devotion as early as dawn. Devotees gathered at the ghat to offer prayers to their ancestors, seeking their blessings for prosperity and happiness.

It is believed that on this day, Goddess Durga begins her descent to Earth. Devotees observe various rituals, including ‘Tarpan,’ where they offer water and prayers to their ancestors, seeking peace for their departed souls.

Notably, Mahalaya marks the commencement of the much-awaited Durga Puja festivities, a time when communities come together to celebrate the triumph of good over evil and honour the divine feminine energy.