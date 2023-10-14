First Naga Tribal Woman Appointed As Judge In Manipur High Court

NET Web Desk

In a historic move to enhance social diversity and representation of marginalised sections within the higher judiciary of India, Golmei Gaiphulshillu Kabui, a judicial officer, has been appointed as a judge of the Manipur High Court.

The Government of India made the official announcement on Friday, marking a proud moment for all.

Notably, this appointment is groundbreaking as Kabui will be the first woman judge in the history of Manipur.

The Union government’s notification revealed a significant stride towards inclusive representation, with the appointment of three judges, each belonging to Scheduled Tribes, Scheduled Castes, and Other Backward Classes, in the high courts of Manipur and Madras.

The notification further mentions that Golmei Gaiphulshillu Kabui, the wife of Gonglin Phaomei IPS (IG) from the Government of Manipur, is set to make history as the first Naga tribal judge in the Manipur High Court.

This milestone follows the recommendation of Golmei Gaiphulshillu Kabui’s name by the Supreme Court Collegium back in January of this year. The notification, issued by Article 217 of the Constitution of India, states, “In exercise of the power conferred by clause (1) of Article 217 of the Constitution of India, the President is pleased to appoint Golmei Gaiphulshillu Kabui to be a Judge of the Manipur High Court, with effect from the date she assumes charge of her office”.

The swearing-in ceremony is scheduled to take place on Monday, as per reports.