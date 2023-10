NET Web Desk

In a heartfelt gesture, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his appreciation for artists Dhvani Bhanushali, Tanishk Bagchi, and the ‘Just Music’ team for their musical rendition of a Garba he had penned years ago.

In a recent social media post, Mr. Modi conveyed his gratitude and revealed that he hadn’t written in years. However, he mentioned crafting a new Garba composition over the last few days, which he plans to share during the auspicious Navratri festival.