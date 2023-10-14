Tripura: Driver Arrested With 9,500 ‘Yaba’ Tablets Worth Rs 4.5 crore

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, October 14, 2023: The North District Police of Tripura achieved a major success in their anti-drug campaign by arresting a driver with 9,500 Yaba tablets worth 4.5 crore rupees on the intervening nights of Friday and Saturday. The driver, identified as Debabrata Dey, was carrying the contraband items in a secret chamber of his 12-wheeler lorry loaded with cement.

The police of Bagbasa police station, led by OC conducted a search operation based on secret sources and intercepted the lorry bearing registration number NL01L7109. They recovered the Yaba tablets, which are sold in the black market at a high price, from the lorry and arrested the driver. The driver’s home is in Udaipur in Gomati district.

The North District Superintendent of Police Bhanupada Chakraborty said that the arrest was made under the direction of the Chief Minister and Home Minister Dr Manik Saha, who has instructed the police to carry out anti-drug operations across the state with great diligence. He said that a case under NDPS Act has been registered against the driver and he is being interrogated.

The police suspect that the drug dealers are planning to earn a huge amount of extra money by spreading the net of drugs in the state as the Bengali festival of Durga Puja is approaching. They said that the police will not let them take advantage of this opportunity and will continue their anti-drug operations despite the challenges of maintaining law and order in the state during the festive season.

According to police sources, a section of the youth in the state has become over-addicted to these tablets, which are harmful for their health and well-being. They appealed to the people to stay away from drugs and report any suspicious activities to the police.