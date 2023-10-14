Union Health Minister Inaugurates Nagaland’s First Medical College NIMSR

NET Web Desk

In a historic moment for Nagaland’s healthcare landscape, Union Health Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya officially inaugurated the Nagaland Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (NIMSR), at Phreibagei in Kohima, today.

Notably, NIMSR is the state’s first Medical college and the National Medical Commission has allowed NIMSR to take 100 students for the first academic session of 2023-2024.

The first batch of 100 MBBS students consists of 85 seats from the State of Nagaland and 15 seats filled from All India Quota, as per reports.

NIMSR is anticipated to play a pivotal role in shaping the future of medical education and healthcare delivery in the region.