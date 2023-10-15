Malaria resurfaces in Tripura: Five hill dwellers infected

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, October 15, 2023: A resurgence of malaria has gripped various remote areas of the Teliamura sub-division, causing alarm among hill dwellers. The unexpected increase in malaria cases has left residents living in fear, with health authorities scrambling to respond.

Amid the autumn festival celebrations, the entire Khowai district Health department began addressing the malaria outbreak, particularly in the Teliamura sub-division. The recent outbreak has compelled five individuals undergo treatment at Mungiakami Block Health Centre and later shifted to Teliamura Sub-Divisional Hospital.

Reports indicate that several children and elderly members of the Reang community have been suffering from fever for more than a week, unable to access proper medical care. Recently, an ambulance from the Teliamura Sub-Divisional Hospital was summoned to the Thirthmani area of the Tui Karma ADC Village to transport these affected individuals to the hospital for treatment. The resurgence of malaria is not confined to Thirthamani alone but has also extended to the Kakra Rham ADC Village, where seven-year-old Niraj Joy Reang of Hazra Para has tested positive for malaria and is now receiving treatment at Teliamura Sub-Divisional Hospital.

Additionally, one-year-old Lari Rung Reang, along with her father Ganga Jai Reang, three-year-old Mari Rung Reang daughter of Khajendra Reang, 13-year-old Sunil Joy Reang, and a 65-year-old woman, Mosla Bati Reang, are among those undergoing treatment at Teliamura Sub-Divisional Hospital in the Thirthamani area.

Ganga Jai Reang highlighted their plight, emphasizing their persistent fever symptoms. He recounted the critical role played by the Teliamura Hospital’s e-ambulance in transferring them to the Teliamura Sub-Divisional Hospital. Unfortunately, local sources reveal that no health camps have been conducted in these areas for an extended period. Health workers have ceased their surveillance efforts in what was once known as the Bilai Ham Kangrachara pilgrimage sites, an area for malaria outbreaks.

The scarcity of funds and the exorbitant cost of traveling from these remote areas to Teliamura Hospital have left many elderly and children in these villages without access to necessary medical services. It is crucial to remember that a significant malaria outbreak afflicted these areas in 2015-16, causing casualties across all age groups. Health camps, under the Sub-Divisional Magistrate’s supervision, worked diligently to combat this form of malaria, effectively controlling the outbreak.

However, the resurgence of malaria after a hiatus of 6-7 years has prompted concerns about the potential for a more extensive outbreak if not addressed promptly. The local community eagerly awaits the organization of health camps by the Teliamura sub-divisional administration to combat the ongoing malaria outbreak.