Tripura: Mysterious Death Of TSR Jawan Sparks Questions And Doubts

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, October 15, 2023: A sense of mystery surrounds the untimely demise of a TSR (Tripura State Rifles) jawan within the camp. The deceased soldier has been identified as Abbas Uddin, aged 46.

According to battalion officials, the TSR jawan’s family was informed that he succumbed to a heart ailment after consuming dinner and sleeping for the night on Saturday last.

However, in the aftermath of the soldier’s death, several questions and doubts have arisen within the family. These uncertainties have cast shadows over the circumstances of his passing.

Abbas Uddin’s residence is located in the Narefang area of Santirbazar sub-division under South Tripura district, and he was serving in the 2nd Battalion of TSR. Presently, the 2nd Battalion is stationed in the Bodhjungnagar area under Khayerpur assembly constituency.

The exact cause of death, whether it resulted from foul play or suicide, is expected to be clarified following the completion of the post-mortem examination.

Local law enforcement has initiated an investigation into the incident, treating it as an unusual death case.