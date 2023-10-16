3-Year-Old Leo Sacrifices His Life To Save His Friend in Mizoram

NET Web Desk

In a heart-wrenching incident, a 3-year-old tragically lost his life while attempting to rescue his friend in Sairang, Mizoram.

The 3-year-old identified as Leo Lalchhuanmawia, son of R Zoramchhan, drowned while trying to save his friend Jerome, who had accidentally fallen into a swimming pool.

As informed by Jerome, Leo tried to save him after he slipped into the pool outside their residence.

Reportedly, the children were living near a picnic spot, and their parents discovered them struggling to stay afloat in the poo.

After the incident, both Leo and Jerome were swiftly rushed to the nearby Sairang hospital. Although Jerome was successfully saved Leo’s rescue efforts cost him his life.

In response to this incident, Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga expressed his condolences for the young boy’s untimely demise and acknowledged Leo’s bravery in the face of tragedy.