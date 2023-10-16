Former Miss Arunachal, Celine, To Debut In OTT With ‘Aspirants 2’ Series

NET Web Desk

As per reports, former Miss Arunachal, Tengam Celine Koyu is set to grace the screen in ‘Aspirants 2,’ a sequel of a popular series on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video.

Celine took to her Instagram account and made the announcement. Sharing the poster of the upcoming series she wrote, ” Marking my debut in OTT with TVF Aspirants Season 2.”

Mentions must be made that “Aspirants” is a critically acclaimed web series that provides a glimpse into the lives of UPSC (Union Public Service Commission) aspirants in India.