Former Miss Arunachal, Celine, To Debut In OTT With ‘Aspirants 2’ Series

As per reports, former Miss Arunachal, Tengam Celine Koyu is set to grace the screen in ‘Aspirants 2,’ a sequel of a popular series on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video.

Celine took to her Instagram account and made the announcement. Sharing the poster of the upcoming series she wrote, ” Marking my debut in OTT with TVF Aspirants Season 2.”

Mentions must be made that “Aspirants” is a critically acclaimed web series that provides a glimpse into the lives of UPSC (Union Public Service Commission) aspirants in India.

