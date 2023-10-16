Guwahati Launches ‘Swachh’ Competition For Durga Puja Mandaps

NET Web Desk

In response to Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma’s call for enhanced cleanliness, the Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) has initiated a ‘Swachh’ competition among the Durga Puja committees in Guwahati.

In the competition, the Durga Puja committees will have to maintain cleanliness in the puja mandaps. They will have to impose a ban on the use of plastics in the mandaps.

Additionally, under this competition, cash prizes and certificates will be awarded to acknowledge and motivate the participating puja committees. The first prize, amounting to Rs. 10,000 in cash, will be presented to 25 puja committees demonstrating exceptional cleanliness efforts. The second prize of Rs. 7,000 in cash will be given to 50 committees, and the third prize of Rs. 5,000 in cash will be awarded to 100 committees for their efforts in maintaining cleanliness.

On Sunday, the Chief Minister emphasized the need for post-Visarjan cleanliness, highlighting that leaving puja mandaps dirty after Maa Durga’s departure contradicts the spirit of devotion and reverence. He expressed concern that such negligence could be disheartening for Maa Durga, emphasizing the importance of a clean environment even after the conclusion of the festivities.

Moreover, to ensure fairness and transparency, the competition will be monitored by independent third-party individuals, and no involvement from the concerned department will be permitted.

The results of the competition will be declared on October 28 and 29.

Mentions must be made that this marks as a commendable effort to encourage post-festival cleanliness and responsible waste management during one of the most significant cultural celebrations in the region.