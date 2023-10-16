IAF May Plan First-Ever Air Show In Arunachal Pradesh

NET Web Desk

In a recent announcement, Air Marshal SP Dharkar, the AOC-in-C of the Eastern Air Command, shared plans for the Indian Air Force’s (IAF) first-ever air show to be held in Arunachal Pradesh.

Addressing the media, Dharkar emphasized the unique challenge of organizing an air show in the challenging geographical landscape of Arunachal Pradesh. He acknowledged the interest in the idea and stated, “It’s an interesting proposition, and I am sure we will look at it.”

Responding to a query about the possibility of an air show in Arunachal Pradesh, Dharkar hinted at future events in the state, stating, “Maybe you will cover the next air show that we will hold in some locations in Arunachal Pradesh shortly.”

Notably, in a recent air display organized at Borjhar station, the Indian Air Force showcased its strength, featuring a range of helicopters and fighter aircraft, including Sukhoi-30 and Rafale.