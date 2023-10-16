Manipur’s ‘Andro Dreams’ Triumphs As ‘Best Documentary’ At Jagran Film Festival In Mumbai

NET Web Desk

In a proud moment for the state, a documentary ‘Andro Dreams,’ by acclaimed director Dr. Meena Longjam, emerged victorious as the ‘Best Documentary’ at the 8th Jagran Film Festival held in Mumbai. The film beautifully captures the remarkable journey of a girls’ football club from the remote village of Andro in Manipur.

Dr Meena Longjam, celebrated for her 2015 national award-winning documentary ‘Autodriver,’ continues her decade-long career highlighting women’s empowerment. In ‘Andro Dreams,’ the focus is on Laibi, a resilient woman in her 60s, who has been running the AMMA FC football club for over two decades, and Nirmala, a talented young football player.

Notably, Laibi’s story is one of resilience, battling poverty, insurgency, and gender biases to keep the girls’ football club thriving. Despite challenges like inadequate funding and equipment, AMMA FC consistently produces national and international football champions.

This documentary is particularly significant amidst the ongoing turmoil in Manipur, serving as a celebration of the dreams of these young football players and conveying a message of unity and peace. Dr. Meena Longjam expressed her hope for the film to resonate with a national audience and inspire solidarity and sportsmanship.

Mention must be made that the film was edited amid the ongoing turmoil.

The film’s co-producer, Jani Viswanath, expressed pride and happiness over the win, commending Laibi’s strength and courage in running the club against all odds.

Moreover, ‘Andro Dreams’ is currently making waves at both domestic and international film festivals, including it’s selection in IDS-FFK Festival in Kerala, the Korean International Ethnographic Film Festival, and the Festival Internacional de Cine de Fusagasuga in 2023.