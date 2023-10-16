Rahul Gandhi Engages In High-Level Meeting With Tripura Congress Committee

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, October 16, 2023: In a significant development, Rahul Gandhi conducted a meeting with leaders of the Tripura Pradesh Congress Committee on Monday. The prominent political figure arrived at MBB Airport during his journey to Mizoram. Within the airport lounge, he engaged in a concise organizational gathering with key members of the Tripura Congress.

Sudip Roy Barman, a member of the Congress Working Committee (CWC), provided insights to the media, stating, “Today, Rahul Gandhi arrived in our region via a chartered flight from Delhi. Following a brief interaction with party leaders in the airport lounge, he departed for Aizwal to engage in an election campaign for Mizoram.”

During his short meeting with party leaders, Rahul Gandhi demonstrated keen interest in understanding the conditions of the people in Tripura and also offered valuable recommendations on organizational matters. It was disclosed that Mr. Gandhi plans to visit the state once the Assembly elections in five other states, namely Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Telangana, Chhattisgarh, and Mizoram, have concluded.